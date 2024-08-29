UP: Doctor booked for molesting 17-year-old girl in hospital

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A doctor of a private hospital here has been booked for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

In their police complaint, lodged on Wednesday, her family members alleged that the incident took place on August 17 at the health facility where she was admitted for a surgery, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyanarain Prajapati said.

The doctor has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official said.

The SP said a search has been launched to trace the accused.

In the police complaint, it is alleged that the doctor, who was on a routine round of a ward, entered a room where the girl was resting after a surgery and molested her, the official said. PTI COR CDN ANB ANB