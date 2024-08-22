UP: Doctor held under anti-religious conversion case six years after marriage

Ghaziabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested a doctor for allegedly marrying a fellow doctor of different faith by deceiving her and charged him under provisions of Uttar Pradesh's Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, officials said.

The couple married in 2018 and have a son together, the officials said, adding the FIR was registered at the Kotwali Police Station here on the complaint of the woman's mother on August 13.

Abdur Rahman (42), the accused, and the complainant's daughter Harsha Sarangi had come to know each other while working at a private hospital in Noida, police said.

The accused also acted of adopting Hinduism in order to convince her for marriage, which took place at an Arya Samaj temple on October 15, 2018. But he continued to follow Islam and even gave their son, born in June 2021, a Muslim name, they said.

"After 11 months of his acquaintance with the lady doctor, Rahman converted his religion and became Hindu with an intention to deceive her and tied knot with her at Arya Samaj temple of Noida," DCP (Ghaziabad City) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"The FIR in the case was lodged at the Kotwali police station on August 13. Sangvika Sarangi, the mother of lady doctor, also alleged that her daughter was burnt by Rahman for which was treated at a hospital in Delhi," he added.

On the other hand, Rahman claimed that she sustained burns when she was preparing tea at his flat in Noida, the officer said.

"However, during the investigation, the police found that Rahman had adopted the Hindu religion for marriage. He never followed the Hindu religion full heartedly. In June 2021, the couple was blessed with a male child. Rahman gave him a name on the Muslim religion and got the child circumcised," the DCP said.

Sarangi alleged in her complaint that Rahman had befriended her daughter as part of a conspiracy of 'love jihad', the police officer added.

The accused has been booked under provisions of UP's Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and Indian Penal Code sections 326 (causing grievous hurt) and 420 (cheating). PTI COR KIS AS AS