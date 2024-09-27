UP drawing tourists from around the world, over 40 cr expected during Kumbh 2025: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is a hub for religious and spiritual tourism, with 46 crore tourists visiting the state last year alone, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Speaking at his official residence on Friday, Adityanath expressed optimism that next year's Maha Kumbh, which will be held in Prayagraj, will attract over 40 crore devotees.

"The state is a hub for religious, spiritual, heritage, and eco-tourism, drawing visitors from around the world. In 2023 alone, more than 46 crore tourists visited the state," the chief minister said.

Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the development in the state's tourism sector.

He further highlighted that tourism not only boosts the state's cultural heritage but also plays a crucial role in generating employment opportunities.

"In terms of spiritual tourism, we have the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Jain Circuit, among others. Today, Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is attracting crores of devotees, while Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Gokul, and Barsana have become global tourist hotspots," Yogi added.

Adityanath emphasised Uttar Pradesh's growing prominence as a global tourist destination, particularly in the realms of eco-tourism and tourism related to Buddhist and Jain sites.

Sites such as Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kaushambi and Sankisa are drawing Buddhist devotees from across the world, he said.

The chief minister also noted the significant place of Jain tourism in the state, with Ayodhya being the birthplace of many Jain Tirthankaras, and Kushinagar remaining a revered site for Jain pilgrims.

In addition to spiritual tourism, the CM underscored the rich heritage tourism offerings in the state, from the Lakshmibai Fort in Jhansi and Kalinjar Fort in Banda to Fatehpur Sikri in Agra and the Imambara in Lucknow. Forts in Prayagraj, Ramnagar Varanasi and Chunar in Mirzapur further contribute to the state's historical significance, he said.

"Eco-tourism is another area of growth, with destinations such as Dudhwa, Chuka, Katarniaghat, Hastinapur, and Okhla Bird Sanctuary attracting nature lovers," he said.

The chief minister further emphasised that under the "double engine" government, Uttar Pradesh is fully committed to enhancing tourists' convenience.

UP's impressive infrastructure -- the state's road, rail, water and air connectivity -- is further boosting its appeal as a tourism hub, Adityanath said.

He said he was looking forward to the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, where more than 40 crore devotees from across the globe are expected to participate. PTI KIS SKY SKY