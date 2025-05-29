UP: Driver, cleaner steal jet fuel from tanker heading to air force station in Bareilly, held

Bareilly (UP), May 29 (PTI) Two men have been arrested here and sent to jail for allegedly stealing Aviation Turbine Fuel from a tanker meant for Indian Air Force, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as tanker driver Shadab and cleaner Tagde, were caught red-handed while siphoning off the jet fuel on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Aonla Railway Station Road near Kanha Gaushala in Bareilly district, where the tanker had stopped while coming from the Indian Oil depot.

On a tip-off, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nahneram immediately dispatched a team comprising the tehsildar, supply inspector and police personnel to the spot. The team found the two accused stealing fuel directly from the tanker.

The men were detained while the tanker was promptly allowed to proceed towards its destination at the air force station.

Police said both the accused were sent to jail on Thursday. The investigation is ongoing and further legal action will be taken once the inquiry is complete, they said.

Authorities noted that incidents of fuel theft from tankers have been recurring, and action was prompted this time after a video surfaced two days earlier.