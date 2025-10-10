UP: Driver fakes loot story to fund wedding, arrested

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A driver carrying Rs 9.70 lakh of his employer reported that four men stopped him here and robbed him. Within 24 hours, police uncovered that he had fabricated the story to arrange money for his upcoming wedding, officials said Friday.

On Thursday night, police arrested the man and his accomplice, recovering the entire amount from his house, they said.

According to police, Aditya Chaudhary, a farm equipment trader from Maharajganj's Farenda, had sent his driver, Tunnu Prajapati, to collect cash from a client near BRD Medical College.

Tunnu claimed that while returning, four men on motorcycles stopped his car near Chiutaha village, broke the window and fled with the cash-filled bag, the police said.

However, when police from the local Chilua Tal station inspected the spot, they found no signs of a struggle. The driver's statements kept changing, raising suspicion.

On checking CCTV footage, investigators discovered that he was present in the Shivpur-Sahabajganj area around the time of the alleged robbery.

During interrogation, Tunnu, a resident of Kushinagar, confessed that his wedding was scheduled for next year in May and he needed the money. Having worked with the trader for four years, he was aware of the cash movements.

After collecting the money, he handed the bag to his gym owner friend, Jayanath Singh and later fabricated the robbery story, according to the police.

SP (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said, "CCTV and surveillance data helped expose the plot." "Both accused have been arrested and the entire amount recovered. Legal proceedings are underway," he added. PTI COR KIS APL APL SKY SKY