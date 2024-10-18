UP: Driver killed, 13 injured in bus accident in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A Uttar Pradesh roadways bus driver was killed and 13 passengers injured when the speeding vehicle rammed into a trailer truck on the Varanasi-Prayagraj national highway on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Maharajganj over bridge of Aurai area early Friday when the bus was en route to Prayagraj from Varanasi, Aurai Circle Officer (CO) Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.

The bus driver allegedly dozed off leading to the collision with the truck carrying heavy iron sheets ahead of the bus, Chauhan said.

He said that due to the sudden collision most passengers started screaming as they were asleep.

According to Chauhan, of the 32 passengers, 13 injured were taken to the nearby community health centre. Among the injured five were referred to the district hospital in a critical condition during which the bus driver, Ram Vishal (40) hailing from Lodipur in Hamirpur district, succumbed to his injuries, the CO said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and the other passengers of the bus have been sent to their respective destinations by another bus, he added . PTI COR NAV OZ OZ