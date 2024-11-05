UP: Driver who dropped girl at school in Shahjahanpur arrested for raping her

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 20-year-old car driver here in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a Class 8 student of a private school, a senior police official said.

The student would use the car for her commute between her home in the Ramchandra Mission area and the school in the Kant police station area in Shahjahanpur, they said.

On Monday morning, the driver took the student from her home, but instead of dropping her to the school, he took her to his home and allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told PTI.

He also threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone. When the student returned home, she narrated the incident to her family members, the SP said.

A complaint was lodged on the matter on Monday, following which a case was registered.

The case was registered under sections 65 (punishment for rape), 137 (kidnapping), 127 (wrongful confinement), 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Rajesh said that police have arrested the car driver, Shivanshu, and sent him to jail on Tuesday. The student has been sent to the Government Medical College for a medical examination. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY