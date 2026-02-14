UP: Drug peddler arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 crore in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 14 (PTI) A man suspected to be a drug peddler was arrested here with heroin valued at worth more than Rs 10 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a passenger travelling in a bus from Kathmandu to Delhi on Friday and detained him.

According to an official statement, the DRI team received inputs that a passenger, Sandeep, a resident of Delhi, on board the bus was carrying narcotic substances.

The officials kept surveillance and stopped the suspect in Lucknow for inspection.

During a thorough search of his luggage, four packets containing 5,209 grams of a white powdery substance were recovered. A field test conducted on the spot confirmed the substance to be heroin, the statement said.

The seized contraband has an estimated value of around Rs 10.418 crore in the international market, police said.

The heroin was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the accused was taken into custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials added. PTI CDN OZ OZ