UP: Drug smuggling gang busted in Muzaffarnagar, two held with smack worth Rs 9 crore

Muzaffarnagar, Sept 4 (PTI) Police busted a gang of drug smugglers on Thursday, arresting two alleged peddlers and seizing 1.485 kg of smack valued at around 9 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said, based on a tip-off, a team from Budhana police station carried out a raid near Chhanga Hotel on the Karnal-Meerut highway.

The accused, identified as Rahat and Arshad, were arrested and the contraband was seized from their possession, he added.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were part of a network supplying drugs from Shahjahanpur to Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Haryana, and Uttarakhand," Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the two under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The SSP announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team that worked on the case.