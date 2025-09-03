UP: Drug trafficker arrested with 353 grams of smack in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) The kingpin of a narcotics trafficking gang has been arrested here with 353 grams of smack valued at around Rs 35 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a police team during patrol intercepted Tasavvur alias Budha, from Badi Majra village, on the road leading to Nakur, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The police team recovered 353 grams of smack from his possession. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Gangoh police station, and legal proceedings are underway, the officer said.

During interrogation, Tasavvur confessed to both consuming and selling smack.

He said the seized contraband was procured from his brother, who sources the drug from Bareilly. The accused also admitted to retailing small quantities to addicts while also consuming some himself.

The officer further said that Tasavvur confessed that he and his associates had planned to commit minor robberies in the Gangoh area to divert police attention, citing increased vigilance against drug trafficking.