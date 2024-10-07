UP: Drunk cop assaults labourer at Amethi eatery, suspended

Amethi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A police constable, who allegedly under the influence of alcohol beat up a labourer at a roadside eatery here last week, was on Monday suspended after the charges against him were found true, officials said.

A detailed inquiry into the matter has also been launched under Circle Officer (Musafirkhana) Atul Kumar Singh, Amethi's Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh said.

The incident took place in Bahadurpur area under the Jais Police Station limits on Saturday when three local constables started fighting among themselves in an inebriated condition at the dhaba and broke some chairs, according to police.

Later, on seeing Umesh Kumar, who had come to get food packed at the dhaba, the constables beat him up badly as well, they said.

Kumar, a labourer, suffered serious injuries on his body, the police said.

SP Singh said when he received a complaint regarding this Monday, in the initial investigation, constable Rakesh Kumar Singh was found guilty, who has been suspended.

The investigation of the entire case has been handed over to CO Musafirkhana Atul Kumar Singh, he added.