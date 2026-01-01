UP: 'Drunk' sub-inspector booked for creating ruckus in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 1 (PTI) A sub-inspector's New Year celebrations ended in police custody after he allegedly crashed his car into security barricades in an inebriated state, creating high-voltage drama at the Hazratganj crossing here.

The sub-inspector, who is posted at the Barabanki police lines, was detained after he allegedly misbehaved with on-duty personnel and a senior officer who tried to intervene, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the incident occurred around 12.30 am when the accused, identified as Amit Jaiswal, reached a high-security zone in his vehicle. Despite strict diversions and barricading in place to manage holiday crowds, Jaiswal allegedly became agitated when directed to take an alternative route by police staff on the ground.

The situation turned ugly as the sub-inspector allegedly used abusive language, issued threats and drove his car into the police barricades.

The confrontation escalated further when Jaiswal continued to argue loudly and misbehaved with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Kamlesh Dixit, who was called to manage the standoff.

Witnesses said the accused lowered his tone and offered an apology only after he was made aware of the senior officer's rank.

The sub-inspector was taken to Hazratganj police station and booked under Section 34 of the Police Act, the officials said.

"A report has been sent to the superintendent of police of the concerned district. A medical examination of the accused has been conducted and a detailed probe is underway," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Jaiswal, adding that strict disciplinary action would be taken if the charges are proved. PTI CDN AKY AKY