UP: Dudhwa Tiger Reserve reopens for the tourist season

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh reopened its gates for tourists on Saturday following the period of routine annual closure which began June 15.

This year, Dudhwa reopened for tourists on November 1, marking an earlier start from the usual date of November 15.

Addressing an event to mark the commencement of the tourist season, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena hailed the early reopening of the forest reserve as a "Diwali gift" to tourists from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by senior officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife Anuradha Vemuri, and Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal.

Minister Saxena also announced a significant addition to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, saying two new jungle routes have been arranged for safaris -- one near Nishangarha in Katarniaghat range, and another, Route Number 23, in Dudhwa -- to offer a more vivid wildlife experience to tourists.

The minister also said accommodation facilities at the reserve would be increased to house more tourists at reasonable rates.

Meanwhile, the governing body of the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation (DTCF), following a meeting on Friday evening, announced an increase in several user fees to support conservation efforts at the reserve.

The entry fee per person has been raised from Rs 200 to Rs 250. The fee for visiting the Rhino Area has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 200, and the camera fee has been doubled from Rs 100 to Rs 200, according to officials.

The DTR, located along the India-Nepal border across Kheri and Bahraich districts, is a vital habitat for the Royal Bengal Tigers, wild elephants, one-horned rhinos, swamp deer, and numerous other species of carnivores, herbivores, reptiles, and birds. PTI COR CDN ARB OZ OZ