New Delhi: India’s largest state Uttar Pradesh has a deputy chief minister who does not know who M S Swaminathan was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named him Bharat Ratna last week.

This comes despite his state being largely dependent on an agricultural economy.

Talking to a reporter after the announcement of Bharat Ratna awards for Chaudhary Charan Singh, P V Narasimha Rao and M S Swaminathan, Pathak said, “ MS Swaminathan ji had done a lot of work in the field of 'space science'. He is a big name in the field of space science all over the world and in fact in India.”

Pathak brought a huge shame to the political ecosystem in the country with people questioning the talent at the top level in the ruling BJP.

Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, fondly addressed as 'MS' by his friends and colleagues, made the stellar contribution of making the nation foodgrain surplus, ending dependency on American wheat imports.

Father of India's green revolution, the celebrated agronomist, who will be posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, was a passionate advocate of sustainable agriculture.

Swaminathan batted for ‘evergreen revolution’ to ensure food and nutrition security for all, alongside the sustainability of global food systems.