Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday took a dig at Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav over his casteist comment on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
In a post on X in Hindi on Friday, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Shri Ram Gopal Yadav, who became a professor by continuously torturing Dalits, is not refraining (himself) from looking down upon Dalits even at this age."
Wing Commander Singh was a regular face in the press briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
Referring to the objectionable comment made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Yadav said in Moradabad on Thursday, "One of their (BJP) ministers abused Colonel Qureshi. The high court has ordered registration of a case against him again. But he did not know who Vyomika Singh was and neither did he know about Air Marshal AK Bharti, otherwise these people would have abused them too."
Yadav added, "Let me tell you. Vyomika Singh is a Jatav from Haryana and Air Marshal Bharti is a Yadav from Purnia. So all three were from the PDA (picchda, Dalit, alpsankhyak or backwards, Dalits and minorities). One was abused as she was a Muslim. The other was spared thinking that she was a Rajput, and there was no information (to them) about Bharti. When it came in the newspaper, they are forced to think about what to do now."
K P Maurya attacks Ramgopal Yadav over his casteist comment on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh
Follow Us
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday took a dig at Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav over his casteist comment on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
In a post on X in Hindi on Friday, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Shri Ram Gopal Yadav, who became a professor by continuously torturing Dalits, is not refraining (himself) from looking down upon Dalits even at this age."
Wing Commander Singh was a regular face in the press briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
Referring to the objectionable comment made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Yadav said in Moradabad on Thursday, "One of their (BJP) ministers abused Colonel Qureshi. The high court has ordered registration of a case against him again. But he did not know who Vyomika Singh was and neither did he know about Air Marshal AK Bharti, otherwise these people would have abused them too."
Yadav added, "Let me tell you. Vyomika Singh is a Jatav from Haryana and Air Marshal Bharti is a Yadav from Purnia. So all three were from the PDA (picchda, Dalit, alpsankhyak or backwards, Dalits and minorities). One was abused as she was a Muslim. The other was spared thinking that she was a Rajput, and there was no information (to them) about Bharti. When it came in the newspaper, they are forced to think about what to do now."