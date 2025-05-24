UP Dy CM Maurya targets SP, Cong; Akhilesh counters you will not reach 'shikhar'

Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) Alleging the Samajwadi Party means "hooliganism" and the Congress stands for "pseudoism", Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the BJP signifies "intense nationalism".

"SP means 'hooliganism', Congress means 'pseudoism' and BJP means 'intense nationalism'," he said on X in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav later took a jibe at the BJP leaders without taking any names stating first is the competition of the 'pradhan' versus 'mukhya', second is of the 'mukhya' versus deputy and third is of the deputy versus deputy.

"All of them are giving provocative statements in the race to get ahead of each other," Yadav said on X.

The former chief minister also said that those whom you call "prakhar" are the ones because of whom you are scattered ('bikhar').

"No matter how much you try, you will not reach 'shikhar' (peak)," he added. PTI NAV AS AS