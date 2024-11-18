UP: Dy CM Pathak directs mock drills, regular checks at all hospitals to prevent Jhansi-like tragedy

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Days after a major fire killed several babies at a hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday directed the health officials to ensure robust fire safety measures at all hospitals across the state to prevent the recurrence of a similar tragedy.

Advertisment

Ten babies perished in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, while a rescued newborn died due to illness on Sunday.

Holding a meeting with senior health officials on Monday, Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, emphasised the importance of holding regular mock drills, equipment inspections, and daily rounds by medical officers accompanied by experts at the hospitals.

Warning that any negligence will not be tolerated, Pathak said, "The heart-wrenching incident in Jhansi must not be repeated." "The government stands firmly with the affected families, providing them all possible support. Hospitals must conduct periodic fire safety audits, inspect the electrical wiring regularly, and ensure proper maintenance of the hydrant pipes. Battery-powered lights should also be installed to tackle power outages during fire emergencies," Pathak, who visited the hospital in Jhansi on the night of the tragedy, said.

Advertisment

He also instructed to deploy trained staff from the fire department in eight-hour shifts at the IT, ICU, and NICU wards, stressing that proper arrangements for entry and exit in these wards must be ensured along with the installation of exhaust fans to remove smoke.

No scrap or waste material should be allowed to pile up on the hospital premises, he added.

All the district hospitals, medical colleges, and even community and primary health centres should have adequate fire safety measures, Pathak stressed.

Advertisment

He also said that all the hospitals have been provided with a checklist, making it mandatory to test the fire alarms, and display the dos and don’ts on the information board in case of a fire.

Stressing that only government-approved equipment should be installed at the hospital wards, Pathak directed the officials to collaborate with the private hospitals to conduct fire safety audits and mock drills on their premises.

He also reiterated the government's commitment to providing "high-quality, free healthcare to the citizens", emphasising that no lapses will be tolerated in this regard. PTI KIS ARI