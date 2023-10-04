UP DyCM Maurya says not personally against caste census, accuses Oppn of using it for vote bank

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Wednesday that he is personally not against caste census, but asserted that the opposition's dream of creating a vote bank on the issue will never come true.

Advertisment

The OBC leader was replying to queries from the media on the Bihar government releasing the findings of the caste census in the state.

“When these opposition parties were in power, they did nothing for the poor, backward, Dalits and minorities. Now they are doing all these experiments to come to power,” he said at a press conference "I am personally not against the caste census but the dreams of those who want to create a vote bank in the name of caste census, will remain a dream only," said Maurya.

Surrounded by allegations of corruption, these "dynastic political parties" are running only a one-point agenda, the deputy chief minister said, adding, “This whole experiment is to come to power after being ousted".

Advertisment

If the Modi government is formed for the third time in 2024, then the investigation process currently going on against these people will be completed and the process of punishment will start, he said.

Maurya, who is considered an important OBC leader in the state BJP, is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council.

With a caste survey report released in neighbouring Bihar, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress have demanded a similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

BSP supremo Mayawati said on Tuesday that the Uttar Pradesh government should conduct a caste survey right away, adding that though some political parties are against it, it is the only way to ensure justice for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has also supported caste census. The state unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not commented on the issue.

Months ahead of the 2024 parliamentary election, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released the findings of its much-awaited caste survey on Monday revealing that OBCs and EBCs (Economically Backward Classes) constitute 63 per cent of the state's population. PTI COR RAJ CDN RT RT RT