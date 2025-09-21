UP DyCM to lead delegation to Russia to exhibit Buddha relics

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will lead a delegation to Russia for an exhibition of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha.

As per an official press statement, the event, organised by the Ministry of Culture, will take place from September 24 to October 1 in Kalmykia, Russia.

The delegation, headed by Maurya, will depart for Russia on September 23 via an Indian Air Force aircraft. The relics, known as the Piprahwa (Kapilvastu) relics, are highly revered and are believed to be connected to the ancient city of Kapilvastu, the statement added.

Maurya said that this international exhibition will serve as an important tool for India's "soft power" and cultural diplomacy. He noted that similar successful exhibitions have been held in Thailand and Vietnam.

The upcoming exhibition in Russia is expected to promote India's cultural image further.

The Deputy CM highlighted the exhibition's significance, saying it will strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cultural and political ties between the two nations.

During the exhibition, which will be held at the National Museum in Elista, Kalmykia, from September 25 to 28, replicas of artworks depicting key events from Lord Buddha's life will be displayed. A short documentary on the Piprahwa relics will also be shown.

Kalmykia is a region with a large Buddhist population where Buddhism is not only a religion but also an integral part of their culture and traditions.