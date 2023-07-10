UP: E-rickshaw driver shot dead, 6 injured during clash between 2 groups in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver was shot dead and six people were injured during a clash between two groups in Patel Nagar area here, police said on Monday.

An argument broke out between two neighbours -- Param Hans Vishkarma and Shiv Sagar Shukla -- over the laying of a sewage line. Family members and supporters of both men soon gathered there and indulged in heavy brick batting on each other and clashed with sticks and rods, DCP Shivaji told PTI.

Later, Shiv, a security guard by profession, took out his double-barrel gun and fired indiscriminately. Sandeep Vishkarma (40), an e-rickshaw driver who was passing by, sustained pellet injuries on his chest and neck, the DCP said.

Vishkarma later succumbed to injuries.

Three others, Adam (16), Nirmala (70) and a minor suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder) 34 (common intention) and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, the DCP said.

Shiv, his wife Sarita Shukla and their minor son have been taken into custody in this connection, the officer said.

Infuriated over the clash, people tried to hit the Grand Trunk road, but police pacified them to not take the law into their hands, an official said.

The detained persons have also suffered injuries and were admitted at Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, DCP added. PTI COR SAB NB