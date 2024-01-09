UP: ED raids locations in Bulandshahr in money laundering case against 'land mafia'

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided around ten premises in Bulandshahr city of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas as part of a money laundering investigation against alleged "land mafia" Sudhir Kumar Goyal and linked entities, official sources said.

The searches are being undertaken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the ED filed a case in January this year against Goyal and his associates.

Around ten premises in Bulandshahr and adjoining areas are being covered, the sources said.

The ED case stems from 18 FIRs registered by the UP Police against the accused.

Goyal is alleged to be a "land mafia" and charged with cheating innocent investors to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore in the name of selling plots using "fake and fabricated" documents in illegal colonies developed by him and his companies, the sources said. PTI NES DV DV