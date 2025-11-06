UP: ED searches in 'fake' degree racket case

Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches in Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged fake degree racket case, official sources said.

The probe pertains to the Monad University located in the Hapur district of the state.

A total of 16 premises, including the main premises of the University apart from that of Saraswati Medical college in Unnao district, are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The alleged main accused of the case is a man named Vijender Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Bijnor on a BSP ticket. He is currently lodged in a UP jail under judicial custody.

Singh secured the third position garnering 2.18 lakh votes. The seat was won by RLD's Chandan Chauhan.

Some locations linked to other accused persons in this case, most of whom have already been arrested by the police and chargesheeted, are also being searched by the ED, the sources said. PTI NES DV DV