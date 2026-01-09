UP: Eight children among 38 Bangladeshi nationals to be deported

Agra (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) As many as 38 Bangladeshi nationals, including eight children, who were living illegally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, will be deported to their country, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Syed Ali Abbas said the Bangladeshi nationals will be deported after completing their jail terms.

He said all 38 were apprehended earlier from the Sikandra area for staying illegally in India and none of them possessed valid documents.

The officer said they were produced before a court, which convicted them and awarded three years' imprisonment. Of the 38, there are 23 men, seven women and eight children. The men and women are lodged in jail, while the children have been kept in a child shelter home.

Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said a police team will leave for West Bengal with them on January 10. From there, they will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and taken to the Bangladesh border.

He said the BSF has fixed January 13 for completing the formalities and facilitating their deportation, adding that the entire process is being carried out following all legal procedures.