UP: Eight killed in rain-related incidents in last 2 days

Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Eight people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the last two days, the state relief commissioner's office said on Monday.

Among the victims, five drowned in Agra, Kanpur, Bahraich, Chitrakoot and Ghazipur. One in each area -- Hathras, Ghazipur and Shravasti -- died due to boat capsizing, snake bite and other rain-related incidents, it said.

These deaths were reported in the past 24 hours till 6 pm Monday.

The report said that 17 districts of the state are affected by the rains. These districts include - Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Ballia, Siddharth Nagar, Barabanki, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Deoria and Unnao, it said.

The rivers flowing above the danger mark are Rapti River in Gorakhpur and Bansi, Kuono River in Gonda, Ghaghra River in Ballia and Ramganga in Shahjahanpur, it added.