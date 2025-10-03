UP: Eight slapped with NSA for last year's communal riots in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) The district administration here has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against eight accused in connection with the communal violence that erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession here last year.

A formal notification of the order issued by District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi on September 30 was shared by police through a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement issued by Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Nayan Singh, the communal violence in October 2024 resulted in the death of a Hindu youth.

The eight accused against whom the NSA has been invoked are Maroof Ali, Nankau, Mohammad Fahim, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Javed, Shoeb Khan and Saif Ali.

All of them have been in jail since last year.

The action was taken based on reports from police officers and the recommendation of the SP "with the objective of maintaining law and order, public peace, and public safety in the district", the statement said.

The violence broke out on October 13, 2024, over playing of music on a DJ system during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Maharajganj area of Mahsi sub-division.

During the clashes, 22-year-old Ramgopal Mishra was shot dead and several people were injured. The mob caused extensive damage, setting ablaze houses, shops, a hospital, motorcycles and cars.

This year, the Durga idol immersion processions are scheduled for Friday.