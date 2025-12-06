UP: Eight traffickers held in two operations; 151 kg ganja seized

Meerut, Dec 6 (PTI) Five persons allegedly linked with an interstate narcotics syndicate have been arrested here and 125 kg of ganja has been recovered from them, an official said on Saturday.

Additionally, in a separate operation, three persons were arrested for alleged narcotics' trafficking and 26 kg of ganja has been seized, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada told reporters that the police intercepted a vehicle near the Jangethi drain under Kankarkheda police station limits in Meerut district during a checking operation and arrested five persons -- Ajay alias Rohta, Manoj, Krishnakant Bhushan, Rohit alias Sonu, and Rahul.

Officers seized 125 kg ganja from their possession and impounded the vehicle for alleged use in trafficking.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said, adding, the prime accused -- Ajay alias Rohta -- has over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three persons -- Ajay alias Kaliya, Chotiya and Mohit Goswami -- from the embankment near Bat Jewra drain and seized 26 kg ganja and a car from them, Tada said.

A separate case under provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered against the trio.

According to the officer, several of the accused have been earlier involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, Excise Act, Arms Act, and various sections of the IPC. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB