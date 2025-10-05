UP: Eight-year-old boy found dead under haystack; probe on

Jhansi (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was found dead under a haystack inside his house in Mauranipur area here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Mukesh, a resident of Chakara village, had been missing since noon on Saturday, while his parents were away working in the fields.

Later in the evening, police began a search operation with the help of locals.

"Late in the night, the child’s body was recovered from a haystack inside his house under suspicious circumstances. A forensic team was called to collect evidence from the spot, and the body has been sent for postmortem," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar said.

A suspect has been taken into custody for questioning. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and the outcome of the inquiry, police said.