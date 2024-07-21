UP: Eight-year-old boy from MP drowns in Yamuna in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy, who had come with his family to an ashram in Vrindavan from Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Guru Purnima, drowned in the Yamuna river on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Vrindavan police station, Anand Kumar Shahi said the family, saddened by the death of the 8-year-old boy, returned home without having conducted a post-mortem.

Brajesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, had come to his guru's ashram in Vrindavan on Saturday to seek blessings along with his wife Uma, daughter Pragya (10), son Raman (8) and other family members, police said.

The family had gone to take a bath on the banks of the Yamuna River at Shringar Ghat on Sunday morning. While bathing, Raman's foot slipped, and he went deep into the river. Brajesh and his family immediately started shouting and calling for help.

But by the time the divers and swimmers present there could save the child, he fell unconscious due to water entering his stomach and died, police said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG