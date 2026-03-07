UP: Eight-year-old dies in leopard attack near wildlife sanctuary in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, prompting protests by angry villagers, forest officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in the Karikot village under the Nishangarha forest range when the child, identified as Raghuveer, was playing outside his house, Divisional Forest Officer Apoorva Dixit said.

According to Dixit, the leopard emerged from a nearby wheat field and attacked the boy at around 7 pm. The animal dragged him away but fled into the fields after villagers raised an alarm and chased it. The child, who sustained serious injuries, died shortly afterwards.

Family members rushed the boy to a nearby government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Forest department officials and staff reached the village soon after receiving information about the incident and pacified the agitated villagers, Dixit said.

Teams of the forest department have been deployed in the area and monitoring has been intensified to prevent further attacks. Villagers have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during evening hours, and to avoid venturing out alone, he said.

Permission has also been sought from senior authorities to install a cage near the village to capture the leopard. If approved, the cage will be set up by late Saturday night, the officer added.

The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The victim's family has been provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and formalities are being completed to provide the government compensation of Rs 5 lakh, Dixit said.

Police personnel have also been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.

Meanwhile, some villagers alleged that frequent evening power cuts in the area were contributing to increasing incidents of wild animals entering human habitation. PTI COR CDN PRK