UP: Elaborate arrangements made for Lathmar Holi

Mathura (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Elaborate arrangements have been made for Lathmar Holi of Barsana slated for Monday as the 'Brajbhumi' gears up for Holi celebrations, officials on Sunday said.

"Without compromising security, every effort will be made to ensure inconvenience free watching of Lathmar Holi and Rangotsava in Barsana. The festival gives a glimpse of fair in Barsana as several lakh Holi lovers, including international tourists, watch this rare festival," District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said.

The entire mela area for the festival has been divided into five zones and 12 sectors, the officials said.

In order to avoid traffic congestion, 78 barriers and 45 parking slots have been made in Barsana. As many as 29 barriers and 12 parkings have been made in Nandgaon.

Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon would be played on March 18 and March 19 respectively, the officials said.

Four watch towers in Barsana and two watch towers in Nandgaon have also been made to ensure proper movement of traffic, the officials said, adding that 150 extra buses would ply on different routes leading to Barsana and Nandgaon for the Lathmar Holi festival.

To avoid incidents of drowning, barricading of four kunds (ponds) in Barsana and one in Nandgaon has also been made.

According to officials, 12 temporary mini hospitals equipped with 13 ambulances for Barsana and four ambulances for Nandgaon are also ready.

While the Rangotsav programme will be organised in Radha Bihari Inter College ground in Barsana, Lathmar Holi will be played in Rangili Gali in Barsana.

Round the clock electricity supply with flood light at Priya Kund have been ensured and six selfie points have also been set up in Barsana.

Arrangements for mobile toilets, drinking water tankers, lost and found centres have also been set up, the officials added. PTI COR NAV AS AS