UP: Elderly Dalit ration dealer beaten to death during fight over electricity connection

Banda (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A 70-year-old Dalit ration dealer was allegedly beaten to death during a fight between two groups over connecting an electricity wire from a pole in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, police said on Wednesday.

One of the accused has been arrested in connection with the incident, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday in Laudhiya Mafi village in the Raipura area, when a fight broke out between two groups over connecting an electricity wire from a pole.

During the altercation, members of one group allegedly assaulted village ration dealer Sukhnandan (70) with sticks, leaving him seriously injured, Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Tiwari said.

Family members were taking him to a hospital for treatment, but he died on the way, the SHO said.

Based on a complaint lodged by his son, Gorelal, a case of murder has been registered against Jeevanlal Rajput, Amit, Anoop and Chandrashekhar Rajput, he said.

Police said Jeevanlal has been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the others. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ