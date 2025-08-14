UP: Elderly farmer tries to release cobra in Mau DM's office to draw attention to his grievance

Mau (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) An elderly farmer on Thursday reached Mau district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh with a cobra, and allegedly attempted to release it in the DM's office to draw attention to his grievance.

According to police, Radheyshyam Maurya (about 60), a resident of the Kotwali area, was carrying a polythene bag containing a milk can and a baby cobra near the old tehsil locality when his suspicious behaviour caught the attention of Brahmasthan police outpost in-charge Vivek Rao Suryavanshi.

On questioning, Maurya alleged that he had been distressed for two years after his name was removed from the ration card following his wife’s death, and repeated visits to the supply office and senior officials had failed to resolve the issue.

He told the police that he planned to release the snake to force officials to take note of his problem.

The police said the cobra was safely released into a forest area near a river, and the man was counselled. During questioning, he also mentioned the name of a supply department clerk, claiming the official had been sympathetic to his problem but it was not resolved.