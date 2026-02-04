UP: Elderly man beaten to death during drunken brawl in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old mason was allegedly beaten to death during a drunken brawl here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Samogar village of the Madanpur area when a kirtan-bhajan programme was underway near a temple.

Police said some men demanded money for liquor from Suraj, leading to an argument and a scuffle.

When Suraj's father, Mahant Gond (55), intervened, he was allegedly assaulted by the intoxicated men and collapsed after being seriously injured.

He was taken to a primary health centre and later referred to Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, where doctors declared him dead.

"Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a mutual dispute among village youths," Madanpur Station House Officer Nanda Prasad said, adding that further legal action would be taken after receiving a complaint.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace, he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ