UP: Elderly man burned alive as hut catches fire in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed after the hut he was sleeping in allegedly caught fire here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Aliapur village of the Kant area when Rampal Srivastava, who had been ailing for a long time, was sleeping in a hut built outside his house on Friday night after eating dinner, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said.

According to the officer, at some point during the night, the hut caught fire.

Citing family members, he said, they were inside the main house and came out upon hearing the commotion, but the fire had spread intensely.

All attempts to extinguish the blaze failed, and Srivastava was burned alive inside the hut, the officer added.

Police have taken the charred body into custody and sent it for post mortem. The SP said that investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ