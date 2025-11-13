UP: Elderly man gets 20-year-jail for raping 7-year-old girl

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A court in UP's Pratapgarh has convicted a 60-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment, a case lawyer said on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Parul Verma also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Hari Prasad Maurya on Wednesday, the lawyer said Government lawyer Devendra Tripathi said the survivor's father stated in his complaint that on the night of June 2, 2023, his seven-year-old daughter was playing with some children when Maurya, who was under the influence of alcohol, lured her into the house and raped her.

The police registered a case against Maurya under sections for rape and the POCSO Act, and filed the chargesheet in court.

"After hearing the arguments of the counsel during the trial, the court, based on the evidence, sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday," the lawyer said.

The court also ordered that the fine amount be given to the victim for her medical and mental trauma compensation, he added.