UP: Elderly man, grandson drown in canal in Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 65-year-old man and his grandson drowned in a canal here, with police saying that both the bodies have been recovered.

The incident occurred in the Gaindas Bujurg area on Saturday evening when Bharthari Saini (65), from Majhowa village, went to cut fodder along the canal with his grandson Aahan Saini (13), Circle Officer (CO) of Utraula Raghavendra Pratap Singh said.

While playing, his grandson slipped and fell into the canal. Seeing his grandson drown, Bharthari jumped into the canal to save him and both drowned.

Singh said that upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot, recovered the bodies and handed them over to the family.