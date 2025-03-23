UP: Elderly man hacked to death with axe in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A 72-year-old man was hacked to death with an axe following an argument in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when Budhai, from Kodar village, had gone to Shyam Lal's house in Naughira village in in Manjhanpur area to get medicine for his grandson around 11 am, they said.

He was sitting at Shyam's house and had an altercation with Prem Lal, a local, who was chopping wood nearby with an axe, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Tripathi said.

In a fit of rage, Prem attacked Budhai with the axe, leaving him injured. Villagers took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered against the accused based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. Prem fled the spot after the incident, and efforts are on to nab him, he added.