UP: Elderly man held for raping 4-year-old girl in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP) Mar 23 (PTI) An octogenarian man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in a village under Narsena police station when the girl, while playing on the roof of her grandfather's house on Saturday evening, went missing, they said.

Upon searching, her family heard her cries coming from the adjacent house, where the 80-year-old man lived, a police officer said.

The family told police that they found the man in an "objectionable position" with the girl, who was bleeding from her private parts, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said, "The minor has been sent to the district hospital for treatment and the accused has been arrested." Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ