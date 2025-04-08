UP: Elderly man hit by car in Kaushambi, dies

Kaushambi (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) A 70-year-old man died after being hit by a car on National Highway NH2 in Kaushambi district on Tuesday, police said.

Dwarika Prasad, a resident of Kasia village, had come to meet a relative admitted in Narayan Swaroop Hospital in Koilha this afternoon, SHO Brijendra Singh said.

As Prasad was going towards the hospital, a speeding car coming from Prayagraj hit him. The driver fled from the spot after the accident and passersby took the injured man to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in the matter, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV NB NB