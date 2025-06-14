UP: Elderly man killed, 2 family members injured in dispute over mango theft

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was beaten to death and two of his family members injured while they were going to a police station here to report a mango theft, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Sant Bali Yadav was in his mango orchard on Friday when saw Shyamdhar, from Amardobha village, allegedly plucking some mangoes. A clash broke out between them that eventually diffused.

However, the dispute escalated on Saturday afternoon when Yadav decided to report the theft.

Upon learning of his intention, Shyamdhar and some others allegedly intercepted Yadav, his son Bhagwandas Yadav and grandson Durgesh Yadav, who were going to the police station, the SO said.

They started thrashing the three men. Yadav sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Shyamdhar and several unknown persons in connection with the case. An investigation has been launched, but as of now, no arrests have been made, the police said.