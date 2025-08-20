UP: Elderly man killed after argument over matchbox in Hathras

Hathras (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A man was fatally struck on the head with an iron rod after an argument over a matchbox escalated here during late night drinking between three people, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night and the body was found with severe injuries next morning between the villages of Gauhana and Naya Nagla, they said.

Police arrested Santosh (35) from Gauhana and Kallan (40) from Naya Nagla for the death of Chob Singh (60). The two men have allegedly confessed to their involvement in the killing, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened when the three men were drinking alcohol together. An argument erupted over a matchbox, which escalated into a physical fight. Santosh then allegedly went to Kallan's house, returned with an iron rod, and used it to strike Chob Singh, causing his death.

Both men then fled the scene.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed that the accused have confessed to the crime. "A minor dispute over a matchbox led to the murder of an elderly man," he said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY