UP: Elderly man killed by three sons over property dispute

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his three sons over a property dispute in Hanif Nagar here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, when Abdul Hameed returned from his morning walk, three of his sons -- Munna, Dabbal and Babu -- attacked him outside his home with sharp edged objects.

Neighbours and passersby gathered at the spot and rushed Hameed to a hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

Mohammad Khurshid, the cousin of the accused men, alleged that Munna, Dabbal and Babu killed their father, the police said.

Khurshid told police there was a dispute between the father and sons regarding the partition of land. Hameed had recently sold some land and the three brothers wanted their share.

Hameed used to live with his other son Pappu, the police said.

Circle Officer Prashant Kumar Singh said a case has been registered and a probe is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The accused men are absconding, they will be nabbed soon, he said. PTI COR NAV NB