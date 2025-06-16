UP: Elderly man killed over land dispute in Gorakhpur, police detain three suspects

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed over a long-standing land dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Bilari Sitar Bauli Tola village in the Chauri Chaura area, where the victim, Rajendra Yadav, was sleeping on a cot outside his house, they said.

Around 2.30 am, he was attacked with a sharp weapon. On Monday morning, his son Mohan Yadav found him lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound on his neck, officials said.

Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ved Prakash Sharma said an FIR has been registered based on the family's complaint and further legal action is underway.

Rajendra is survived by his wife, daughter and three sons -- Dinesh, who serves in the Indian Army, and Mohan and Dharmendra, who lived with home.

His wife and daughter alleged that the murder stemmed from a long-running land dispute with relatives and said that they had previously raised concerns about threats related to the dispute, but no action was taken.

"They finally took my husband's life," Rajendra's wife said.

Police have detained three suspects for questioning.

Circle Officer Anurag Singh said additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. All angles are being investigated, he added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ