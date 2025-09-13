UP: Elderly man killed, son injured in attack by 2 unidentified assailants

Gonda (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was killed and his son severely injured in an attack by two unidentified assailants on the border of Gonda and Balrampur districts on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Kuano forest when the victims, who had gone to the forest to cut wood, were attacked with a sharp weapon, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said, "Gangasagar Vishwakarma (70) died on the spot from excessive bleeding, while his son, Anokhe Lal (45), was critically wounded and admitted to a medical college for treatment." Upon receiving the information, police, forensic, and special operations teams arrived at the scene to collect evidence. Based on a complaint from Vishwakarma's other son, Alakhram, a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons, the officer said.

He said that five police teams have been formed to solve the case and arrest the attackers.

Following the incident, a large crowd of villagers gathered at the site, accusing the police of negligence and staging a protest. Villagers also temporarily blocked a police vehicle, forcing authorities to deploy additional force to control the situation.

Police have sent the bodies for post mortem and further investigations are underway.