UP: Elderly man stabbed to death after dispute with 2 villagers, one held

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A 72-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute with two men from the same village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night at Dharampur Pidadia village in the Allahganj area when the two accused, Jaiveer and Vijender, residents of the same village visited the house of Kalyan (72), they said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the accused were in an inebriated state. A dispute broke out between the three, during which Jaiveer and Vijender attacked Kalyan with knives, leading to his death.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and immediately arrested Vijender, while efforts are on to trace Jaiveer who is absconding, the officer said.

The SP said the body has been sent for post-mortem.