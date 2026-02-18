UP: Elderly married couple die after consuming poisonous substance in Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) An elderly man and his wife allegedly died after consuming a poisonous substance in a village area here, police said on Wednesday.

Family members said the reason why the couple committed suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Ibrahimabad village in the Ramsanehighat area when the couple’s condition deteriorated, and they began vomiting.

Villagers rushed Ganesh (65) and his wife, Kalawati (60), to the community health centre.

Doctors there referred them to the district hospital, where Ganesh died during treatment. Kalawati was later referred to Lucknow, where she also succumbed, officials said.

The couple’s son, Pawan, who is an auto-rickshaw driver and lives in a house located opposite theirs, was at work, while his wife had gone to the fields, family members said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station, Jagdish Prasad Shukla, said detailed information is being collected, and police are probing the matter from all angles. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ