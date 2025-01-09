UP: Elderly steel trader, wife held hostage in house, robbed at knife-point in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad(UP), Jan 9(PTI) An elderly steel trader and his wife were allegedly held hostage and robbed at knife-point here by two masked men, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Gold ornaments worth Rs 80 lakh and Rs 25 lakh in cash was robbed from the couple's house in Kavinagar, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when robbers, armed with knives, barged into the house of Ramdas Gupta (78) and his wife Sumitra Gupta (75), a police officer said.

Kavinagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastava said that the burglars took the couple to their wardrobe, where they spent approximately 45 minutes rummaging through their valuables.

Advertisment

The accused robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 80 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 25 lakh from the couple, the officer said.

According to Ramdas's complaint, the couple was watching television around 9.30 pm when the robbers entered their home. After the heist, they locked the main door from the outside, leaving the victims trapped inside.

He claimed that one of the robbers mentioned the name of his servant, Chandan and even spoke to him on the phone in front of the couple, Srivastava said.

Advertisment

Chandan had left the house an hour before the burglars arrived, the officer said, adding that Ramdas told police he was certain that the servant was the mastermind behind the robbery.

After the robbers left, the couple managed to get out of their room and went to check on the guard, Vishnu. They found him in his room, his hands tied with his own scarf, the ACP said.

They freed the guard and immediately informed the police, he added.

Advertisment

On Wednesday, Ramdas lodged a complaint, on the basis of which Chandan and a few other unidentified men were booked as suspects, he said.

"Two police teams have been formed to track down the suspects and further investigation into the servant's background is underway," the ACP said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ