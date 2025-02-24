UP: Elderly woman beaten to death by son

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was beaten to death with a stick allegedly by her son when she stopped him from thrashing his 13-year-old daughter at their home here, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi told PTI that Satyendra, a resident of Satwa Bujurg village, was beating his minor daughter on Sunday night.

"Hearing the minor's scream, her grandmother Midanna Devi came to save her. However, the accused also hit her with a stick, due to which she died on the spot," Awasthi said.

The accused has been taken into custody by the local police and legal proceedings initiated in the matter, the officer said.

According to villagers, Satyendra is an alcoholic, he added.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings are being carried out.