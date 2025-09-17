UP: Elderly woman bludgeoned to death with brick; property dispute suspected

Chandauli (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a brick in Chandauli district's Mohammadpur village, police said on Wednesday.

A blood-stained brick was recovered from the scene, and preliminary investigation suggests that the murder could be linked to a property dispute, police added.

The police received information about the incident around 11.30 am, following which a team reached the site, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe stated.

The victim, identified as Chameli Devi, sustained severe head injuries, he added.

Chameli Devi lived alone after the death of her husband, Vijay Shankar Patel, and her son. She had no heir.

Locals and relatives told the police that she owned a large house and several plots in the village, and had recently sold one of them. Police suspect that the killing may be related to the particular property that was sold, Langhe said.

Based on a complaint from her brother, an FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL