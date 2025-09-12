UP: Elderly woman dies after falling from stairs while fleeing monkey attack in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman died after falling from the stairs of her house here while trying to escape a monkey attack on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Sikiyan village of the Sikandarpur area when Kanti Devi was taking clothes off the roof of her house, they said.

A troop of monkeys attacked her, and while attempting to escape, she lost her balance and fell from the stairs. Devi was critically injured in the incident and was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sikandarpur, where doctors declared her dead, they said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ